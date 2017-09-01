Welcome to Vixari,
The Most Portable tripod
ever for all of your devices.
Product Story
The actual products on the market are heavy, hard to carry around and most often only support one device. Using a selfie stick is sometimes an option but then they limit you to the close angle shots and they force you to have an unnatural pose.
For the passionate traveler and the storytellers, we created Vixari : sleek, light and comfortable to carry.
Compatible With Your
Premium Materials
Top quality materials: The Viraxi case is made from Polycarbonate often used to make shatterproof windows! The case also features a magnetic locker with an eco-leather hinge. The camera head and legs are made from aluminum alloy, known for its winning combination of durability and lightness.
Colors
Multifunctional
Take the stress out of taking photos with Vixari’s Bluetooth remote shutter. Whether you’re taking a family portrait or an epic travel selfie, the remote shutter lets you get the shot how you want it, when you want it – from the perfect angle.
Unique Design
Its unique design, extendible legs, compact size and portability sets Vixari apart from the pack, easy to use, fast to set, and perfect for daily use and traveling.
